Contrasting of Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Synthetics companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5% of Lightbridge Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.00% of all Synthetics’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Lightbridge Corporation has 0.67% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 0.00% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Lightbridge Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightbridge Corporation 0.00% -55.40% -53.40% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Lightbridge Corporation and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lightbridge Corporation N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average N/A N/A 0.00

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lightbridge Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lightbridge Corporation 3.22% 7% -31.23% -1.83% -22.52% 23.69% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

Summary

Lightbridge Corporation beats on 2 of the 2 factors Lightbridge Corporation’s rivals.

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors. The company also provides nuclear power consulting and strategic advisory services to commercial and governmental entities. Its services include integrated strategic advice across a range of areas, including regulatory development, nuclear reactor site selection, procurement and deployment, reactor and fuel technology, international relations, program management, and infrastructure development. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation was founded in 1992 and is based in Reston, Virginia.