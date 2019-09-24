Contrasting of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 111 11.49 N/A 35.15 2.60 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 105.92 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.31 beta indicates that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s beta is 1.57 which is 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.4 and 8.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9 and 9 respectively. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 25.76% for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated with consensus target price of $132. On the other hand, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 183.29% and its consensus target price is $10. The results provided earlier shows that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 60.4% respectively. Insiders held 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s stock price has smaller decline than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.