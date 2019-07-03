Contrasting of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

We will be comparing the differences between Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 121 9.58 N/A 35.12 3.27 BioPharmX Corporation 2 153.40 N/A -2.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and BioPharmX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and BioPharmX Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1%

Risk and Volatility

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1.35 beta, while its volatility is 35.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, BioPharmX Corporation’s beta is -0.04 which is 104.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 8.4 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. On the competitive side is, BioPharmX Corporation which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioPharmX Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and BioPharmX Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 63.58% and an $191.67 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 18.9% of BioPharmX Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.1% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of BioPharmX Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -5.21% -8.67% -4.62% -27.56% -36.63% -15.34% BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was less bearish than BioPharmX Corporation.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats BioPharmX Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.