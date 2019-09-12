Contrasting of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Since Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 112 10.81 N/A 35.15 2.60 Aravive Inc. 6 10.69 N/A -7.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Aravive Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Risk and Volatility

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a beta of 1.31 and its 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Aravive Inc.’s 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.4 and 8.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aravive Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aravive Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Aravive Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential is 90.28% at a $184.67 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 30% of Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Aravive Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has -32.56% weaker performance while Aravive Inc. has 86.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Aravive Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.