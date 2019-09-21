Contrasting of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 111 11.38 N/A 35.15 2.60 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.31 shows that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has beta of 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 8.4 and 8.3. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential is 26.92% at a $132 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 6.4%. 2.9% are Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has 42.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s stock price has smaller decline than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.