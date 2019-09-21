Contrasting of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

As Biotechnology companies, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 111 11.38 N/A 35.15 2.60 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 22.04 N/A -2.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Risk and Volatility

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

8.4 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Its rival ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.3 respectively. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 26.92% and an $132 consensus target price. Competitively ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $44.2, with potential upside of 8.49%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated seems more appealing than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94.9%. Insiders owned 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. Competitively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.