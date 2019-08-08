Contrasting of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)

This is a contrast between Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 116 10.18 N/A 35.15 2.60 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 48.42 N/A -1.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.31 beta. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 8.3 while its Current Ratio is 8.4. Meanwhile, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$184.67 is Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s average price target while its potential upside is 104.71%. Competitively Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $24.17, with potential upside of 886.53%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 64.4%. Insiders held roughly 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s stock price has smaller decline than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.