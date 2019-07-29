Contrasting of LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). The two are both Personal Products companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeVantage Corporation 13 0.72 N/A 0.47 25.12 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. 51 1.28 N/A 2.11 22.03

In table 1 we can see LifeVantage Corporation and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to LifeVantage Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. LifeVantage Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeVantage Corporation 0.00% 28.6% 12.3% Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. 0.00% -43.1% 11.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.61 shows that LifeVantage Corporation is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is 66.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.34 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of LifeVantage Corporation is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. LifeVantage Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for LifeVantage Corporation and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeVantage Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

LifeVantage Corporation’s average price target is $16, while its potential upside is 41.47%. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $70 average price target and a 68.59% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is looking more favorable than LifeVantage Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LifeVantage Corporation and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.6% and 95.8%. Insiders held roughly 7.1% of LifeVantage Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has 4.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LifeVantage Corporation -4.17% 1.3% -23.48% -1.01% 146.95% -11.07% Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. -5.9% -11.14% -20.33% -15.09% -16.47% -21.24%

For the past year LifeVantage Corporation was less bearish than Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. beats LifeVantage Corporation.

LifeVantage Corporation identifies, researches, develops, and distributes nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. It offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio energy drink mixes; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. The company also provides skin care products, including ultra gentle facial cleanser, perfecting lotion, eye corrector serum, anti-aging cream, hand cream, and micro-lift serum under the TrueScience brand name. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors, and preferred and retail customers in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Germany. LifeVantage Corporation is headquartered in Sandy, Utah.

Herbalife Ltd., a nutrition company, develops and sells weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, and personal care products. It offers science-based products in four principal categories, including weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. The companyÂ’s weight management product portfolio includes meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products comprise dietary and nutritional supplements containing herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; and outer nutrition products consist of facial skin, body, and hair care products. It also provides literature, promotional, and other materials, including start-up kits, sales tools, and educational materials. The company offers its products through retail stores, sales representatives, sales officers, and independent service providers. It operates in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.