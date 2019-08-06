Contrasting of LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) and Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC)

This is a contrast between LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) and Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Personal Products and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeVantage Corporation 13 0.69 N/A 0.47 24.84 Edgewell Personal Care Company 37 0.73 N/A 1.62 18.75

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Edgewell Personal Care Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than LifeVantage Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. LifeVantage Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Edgewell Personal Care Company, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) and Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeVantage Corporation 0.00% 28.6% 12.3% Edgewell Personal Care Company 0.00% 4.5% 2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.63 beta means LifeVantage Corporation’s volatility is 37.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Edgewell Personal Care Company’s beta is 0.82 which is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

LifeVantage Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Edgewell Personal Care Company’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Edgewell Personal Care Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LifeVantage Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered LifeVantage Corporation and Edgewell Personal Care Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeVantage Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Edgewell Personal Care Company 0 3 2 2.40

LifeVantage Corporation has a consensus price target of $16, and a 48.15% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Edgewell Personal Care Company is $41.67, which is potential 43.89% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that LifeVantage Corporation looks more robust than Edgewell Personal Care Company as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both LifeVantage Corporation and Edgewell Personal Care Company are owned by institutional investors at 38% and 98.1% respectively. LifeVantage Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, Edgewell Personal Care Company has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LifeVantage Corporation 1.49% -13.17% 3.39% -20.6% 26.91% -12.05% Edgewell Personal Care Company 3.79% 10.94% -24.13% -22.27% -42.83% -18.53%

For the past year LifeVantage Corporation has stronger performance than Edgewell Personal Care Company

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care Company beats on 7 of the 12 factors LifeVantage Corporation.

LifeVantage Corporation identifies, researches, develops, and distributes nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. It offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio energy drink mixes; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. The company also provides skin care products, including ultra gentle facial cleanser, perfecting lotion, eye corrector serum, anti-aging cream, hand cream, and micro-lift serum under the TrueScience brand name. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors, and preferred and retail customers in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Germany. LifeVantage Corporation is headquartered in Sandy, Utah.

Edgewell Personal Care Company manufactures and markets personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care, and infant care categories the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care, and All Other. It offers Schick and Wilkinson Sword razor systems, including razor handles and refillable blades, and disposable shave products for men and women; and shave preparation products, such as shaving gels and creams under the Edge, Skintimate, and Shave Guard brands. The company also manufactures, distributes, and sells private label and value-priced wet shaving disposable razors, shaving systems, and replacement blades under a retailer's store name or under the Personna name. In addition, it provides sun care products comprising protection, sport, kids, baby, tanning, and after sun products, as well as hand wipes and household gloves under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones, and Playtex brands; and feminine care products consisting of tampons, pads, and liners under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree, o.b., and Playtex Sport brand names. Further, the company offers infant care products, such as bottles, cups, and mealtime products under the Playtex brand; OrthoPro and Binky pacifiers; diaper disposal systems under the Playtex Diaper Genie brand; and diaper pail units and refill liners under the Diaper Genie brand, as well as markets Litter Genie, a waste disposal solution for cat owners. It sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers, as well as through retail locations and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Energizer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Edgewell Personal Care Company in June 2015. Edgewell Personal Care Company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.