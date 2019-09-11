Contrasting of Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT) and Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Lifetime Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) and Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) compete against each other in the Housewares & Accessories sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifetime Brands Inc. 9 0.27 N/A 0.28 31.76 Newell Brands Inc. 15 0.84 N/A -15.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Lifetime Brands Inc. and Newell Brands Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifetime Brands Inc. 0.00% 1.8% 0.7% Newell Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Lifetime Brands Inc. has a beta of 1.27 and its 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Newell Brands Inc.’s 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

Lifetime Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Newell Brands Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Lifetime Brands Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Newell Brands Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lifetime Brands Inc. and Newell Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.4% and 96.7% respectively. Insiders held 13.6% of Lifetime Brands Inc. shares. Comparatively, Newell Brands Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lifetime Brands Inc. -2.11% -6.95% -6.06% -10.81% -26.72% -11.96% Newell Brands Inc. -1.39% -6.77% -1.11% -32.17% -45.86% -23.67%

For the past year Lifetime Brands Inc. was less bearish than Newell Brands Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Lifetime Brands Inc. beats Newell Brands Inc.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as novelty kitchen tools, tableware accessories, party goods, personal accessories, and other products; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware. The company also provides home solutions, which comprise other products that are used in the home, such as thermal beverageware, food storage, and home dÃ©cor, as well as neoprene travel products consisting of bags, totes, cases, and sleeves; and sterling silver and pewter giftware products. In addition, it owns or licenses various brands, including Farberware, Mikasa, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, KitchenCraft, Sabatier, Mossy Oak, Kamenstein, masterclass, Towle, Fred, Copco, Chicago Metallic, Wilton Armetale, and Swing-A-Way brands; and offers tableware products under the La CafetiÃ¨re and Randwyck private label brands. The company serves mass merchants, specialty stores, national chains, department stores, warehouse clubs, supermarkets, off-price retailers, pharmacies, and Internet retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its Pfaltzgraff, Mikasa, Fred and Friends, Built NY, Lifetime Sterling, and The English Table Internet Websites. Lifetime Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

Newell Brands Inc. designs, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company offers markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity-based adhesive and cutting products; fine writing instruments; and labeling solutions under the Sharpie, Paper Mate, Expo, Prismacolor, Mr.Sketch, Elmer's, X-Acto, Parker, Waterman, and Dymo Office brands. It also provides indoor/outdoor organization, food storage, and home storage products; durable beverage containers; gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery products; and hair care accessories under the Rubbermaid, Contigo, bubba, Calphalon, and Goody brands; and home fragrance products under the WoodWick Candle brand. In addition, the company offers hand and power tool accessories, industrial band saw blades, tools for HVAC systems, and industrial label makers and printers under the Irwin, Lenox, hilmor, and Dymo Industrial brands; cleaning and refuse products, hygiene systems, and material handling solutions under the Rubbermaid Commercial Products brand name; and infant and juvenile products, such as car seats, strollers, highchairs, and playards under the Graco, Baby Jogger, Aprica, and Teutonia brands. Further, it provides branded consumer products, consumables, and household staples under the Yankee Candle, Waddington, Ball, Diamond, First Alert, NUK, Quickie, and Pine Mountain brands; kitchen appliances and home environment products under the Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Holmes, Mr. Coffee, Oster, Rainbow, and Sunbeam brands; products for outdoor and outdoor-related activities under the Coleman, Jostens, Berkley, Shakespeare, Rawlings, VÃ¶lkl, K2, and Marmot brands; and plastic products under the Jarden Plastic Solutions, Jarden Applied Materials, and Jarden Zinc Products brands. The company was formerly known as Newell Rubbermaid Inc. and changed its name to Newell Brands Inc. in April 2016. Newell Brands Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey.