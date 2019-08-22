Contrasting of Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT) and Its Rivals

Lifetime Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) is a company in the Housewares & Accessories industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lifetime Brands Inc. has 47.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 77.28% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Lifetime Brands Inc. has 13.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 5.34% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Lifetime Brands Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifetime Brands Inc. 0.00% 1.80% 0.70% Industry Average 6.00% 34.00% 7.63%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Lifetime Brands Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lifetime Brands Inc. N/A 9 31.76 Industry Average 259.58M 4.33B 23.75

Lifetime Brands Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio Lifetime Brands Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Lifetime Brands Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifetime Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 3.00 2.00 1.33 2.50

The potential upside of the competitors is 54.21%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lifetime Brands Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lifetime Brands Inc. -2.11% -6.95% -6.06% -10.81% -26.72% -11.96% Industry Average 0.00% 8.59% 6.30% 20.72% 26.12% 21.50%

For the past year Lifetime Brands Inc. had bearish trend while Lifetime Brands Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lifetime Brands Inc. are 3 and 1.1. Competitively, Lifetime Brands Inc.’s competitors have 2.94 and 1.44 for Current and Quick Ratio. Lifetime Brands Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lifetime Brands Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Lifetime Brands Inc. has a beta of 1.27 and its 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Lifetime Brands Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.93 which is 7.40% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Lifetime Brands Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Lifetime Brands Inc.’s rivals beat Lifetime Brands Inc.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as novelty kitchen tools, tableware accessories, party goods, personal accessories, and other products; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware. The company also provides home solutions, which comprise other products that are used in the home, such as thermal beverageware, food storage, and home dÃ©cor, as well as neoprene travel products consisting of bags, totes, cases, and sleeves; and sterling silver and pewter giftware products. In addition, it owns or licenses various brands, including Farberware, Mikasa, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, KitchenCraft, Sabatier, Mossy Oak, Kamenstein, masterclass, Towle, Fred, Copco, Chicago Metallic, Wilton Armetale, and Swing-A-Way brands; and offers tableware products under the La CafetiÃ¨re and Randwyck private label brands. The company serves mass merchants, specialty stores, national chains, department stores, warehouse clubs, supermarkets, off-price retailers, pharmacies, and Internet retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its Pfaltzgraff, Mikasa, Fred and Friends, Built NY, Lifetime Sterling, and The English Table Internet Websites. Lifetime Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.