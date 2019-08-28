Contrasting of Life Storage Inc. (LSI) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Industrial companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of Life Storage Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.62% of all REIT – Industrial’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Life Storage Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.01% of all REIT – Industrial companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Life Storage Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage Inc. 0.00% 10.20% 5.30% Industry Average 8.96% 24.76% 5.21%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Life Storage Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage Inc. N/A 98 21.94 Industry Average 58.06M 648.34M 137.22

Life Storage Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Life Storage Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Life Storage Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.71 1.45 2.53

With consensus price target of $99, Life Storage Inc. has a potential downside of -5.71%. As a group, REIT – Industrial companies have a potential upside of 28.66%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Life Storage Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Life Storage Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Life Storage Inc. -0.7% 2.69% 1.66% -0.27% 2.48% 4.84% Industry Average 1.43% 3.17% 6.84% 17.07% 31.01% 29.92%

For the past year Life Storage Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Life Storage Inc. has a beta of 0.35 and its 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Life Storage Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.59 which is 40.78% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Life Storage Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Life Storage Inc.’s peers beat Life Storage Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to its 400,000 plus customers, making it a leader in the industry.