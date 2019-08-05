Contrasting of Liberty Property Trust (LPT) and Its Competitors

As REIT – Office company, Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Liberty Property Trust has 94.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 81.72% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Liberty Property Trust has 0.7% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 1.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Liberty Property Trust and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Property Trust 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.90% 7.16% 2.59%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Liberty Property Trust and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Property Trust N/A 49 49.95 Industry Average 49.83M 722.33M 101.73

Liberty Property Trust has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Liberty Property Trust is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Liberty Property Trust and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Property Trust 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.29 1.33 2.46

$49 is the average price target of Liberty Property Trust, with a potential downside of -3.56%. As a group, REIT – Office companies have a potential upside of 23.43%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Liberty Property Trust make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Liberty Property Trust and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Property Trust -1.17% 4.43% 5.08% 12.14% 24.76% 24.88% Industry Average 2.39% 4.28% 3.13% 8.08% 14.45% 17.96%

For the past year Liberty Property Trust was more bullish than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.79 shows that Liberty Property Trust is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Liberty Property Trust’s competitors’ beta is 0.81 which is 19.21% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Liberty Property Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Liberty Property Trust’s peers beat Liberty Property Trust on 6 of the 6 factors.