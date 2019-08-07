Contrasting of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) and Its Peers

As CATV Systems company, Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Liberty Latin America Ltd. has 75.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 80.76% institutional ownership for its rivals. 2% of Liberty Latin America Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.58% of all CATV Systems companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Liberty Latin America Ltd. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Latin America Ltd. 0.00% -10.90% -2.50% Industry Average 169.09% 10.87% 3.31%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Liberty Latin America Ltd. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Latin America Ltd. N/A 19 0.00 Industry Average 391.66M 231.62M 57.94

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Liberty Latin America Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Latin America Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.60 2.64

$26 is the consensus target price of Liberty Latin America Ltd., with a potential upside of 66.88%. The rivals have a potential upside of 50.05%. Based on the data given earlier, Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Liberty Latin America Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Latin America Ltd. 0.06% -5.37% -21.05% 2.57% -11.98% 13.19% Industry Average 0.83% 7.25% 16.86% 25.94% 37.70% 37.00%

For the past year Liberty Latin America Ltd. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Liberty Latin America Ltd. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s rivals have 2.17 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liberty Latin America Ltd.

Dividends

Liberty Latin America Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.