Contrasting of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (LEXEA) and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

As Internet Information Providers businesses, Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA) and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 45 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 Yelp Inc. 35 2.67 N/A 0.67 52.08

Table 1 highlights Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and Yelp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA) and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -0.4% Yelp Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Yelp Inc. has 5.9 and 5.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Yelp Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and Yelp Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Yelp Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

On the other hand, Yelp Inc.’s potential upside is 19.00% and its consensus price target is $39.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and Yelp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.1% and 0% respectively. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.65%. Comparatively, 0.8% are Yelp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 3.62% 9.94% 10.09% 24.43% 7.87% 28.92% Yelp Inc. -1.1% 2.1% -11.58% -3.84% -5.96% 0.17%

For the past year Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Yelp Inc.

Summary

Yelp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. The company provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application. It also provides Yelp platform, which allows consumers to transact directly on Yelp; Yelp Eat24 that offers food ordering and delivery services; Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates products for local business owners to sell full-price gift certificates directly to customers through their business listing pages. The companyÂ’s Yelp platform enables consumers to complete food delivery transactions, book spa and salon appointments, purchase event tickets, order flowers, and other transaction opportunities. In addition, it offers other services, such as Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and certain other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Knowledge program that offers local analytics and insights through access to historical data; and other non-advertising partner arrangements, including content licensing. Yelp Inc. offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Palo Alto, California; Scottsdale, Arizona; Chicago, Illinois; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; London, England; and Hamburg, Germany.