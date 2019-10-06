Contrasting of Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDA) and Its Peers

As CATV Systems company, Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Liberty Broadband Corporation has 85.9% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 80.76% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Liberty Broadband Corporation has 7.06% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 3.58% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Liberty Broadband Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Broadband Corporation 165,158,889.21% 0.70% 0.60% Industry Average 169.09% 10.87% 3.31%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Liberty Broadband Corporation and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Broadband Corporation 173.07M 105 253.72 Industry Average 391.66M 231.62M 57.94

Liberty Broadband Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Liberty Broadband Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Broadband Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.33 1.43 2.00 2.51

$110.5 is the consensus target price of Liberty Broadband Corporation, with a potential upside of 2.42%. The potential upside of the peers is 67.54%. Given Liberty Broadband Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Liberty Broadband Corporation is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Liberty Broadband Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Broadband Corporation -5.71% -5.57% -0.48% 30.54% 28.39% 36.74% Industry Average 0.83% 7.25% 16.86% 25.94% 37.70% 37.00%

For the past year Liberty Broadband Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Liberty Broadband Corporation are 12.8 and 12.8. Competitively, Liberty Broadband Corporation’s peers have 2.17 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Liberty Broadband Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liberty Broadband Corporation’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Broadband Corporation is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.29. Competitively, Liberty Broadband Corporation’s peers are 6.56% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Dividends

Liberty Broadband Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Liberty Broadband Corporation’s rivals beat Liberty Broadband Corporation.