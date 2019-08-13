Contrasting of LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) and Its Competitors

LHC Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) is a company in the Home Health Care industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of LHC Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.73% of all Home Health Care’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand LHC Group Inc. has 1.8% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 1.40% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has LHC Group Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LHC Group Inc. 0.00% 6.00% 4.00% Industry Average 4.65% 18.80% 11.00%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing LHC Group Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LHC Group Inc. N/A 114 50.77 Industry Average 71.98M 1.55B 45.06

LHC Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for LHC Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LHC Group Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 3.00 2.62

LHC Group Inc. currently has an average target price of $125, suggesting a potential upside of 5.05%. The potential upside of the rivals is -9.71%. Given LHC Group Inc.’s peers higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LHC Group Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LHC Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LHC Group Inc. 2.27% 5.09% 14.27% 20.39% 48.62% 34.83% Industry Average 4.86% 10.46% 24.52% 24.35% 30.29% 28.60%

For the past year LHC Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LHC Group Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, LHC Group Inc.’s peers have 1.52 and 1.46 for Current and Quick Ratio. LHC Group Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LHC Group Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

LHC Group Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.82. Competitively, LHC Group Inc.’s peers are 0.50% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.01 beta.

Dividends

LHC Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

LHC Group Inc. beats LHC Group Inc.’s competitors on 4 of the 6 factors.

LHC Group, Inc., a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services. The Hospice Services segment provides pain and symptom management accompanied by palliative medication, emotional and spiritual support, inpatient and respite care, homemaker services, dietary counseling, family bereavement counseling, and social worker visits. The Community-Based Services segment offers a range of services, such as assistance with grooming, medication reminders, meal preparation, assistance with feeding, light housekeeping, respite care, transportation, and errand services to patients in their home or in a medical facility. The Facility-Based Services segment serves patients suffering from respiratory failure, neuromuscular disorders, cardiac disorders, non-healing wounds, renal disorders, cancer, head and neck injuries, and mental disorders, as well as treats patients diagnosed with musculoskeletal impairments. The company also operates institutional pharmacy, a family health center, and a family health clinic, as well as offers physical therapy services. As of April 3, 2017, it operated 298 home health services locations, 72 hospice locations, 16 community-based service locations, and 6 long-term acute care hospitals with 8 locations. LHC Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Lafayette, Louisiana.