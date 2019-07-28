Contrasting of LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) and Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ:QBAK)

Since LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) and Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ:QBAK) are part of the Diversified Electronics industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LG Display Co. Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 Qualstar Corporation 6 0.84 N/A 0.71 7.35

Table 1 highlights LG Display Co. Ltd. and Qualstar Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us LG Display Co. Ltd. and Qualstar Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LG Display Co. Ltd. 0.00% -2.3% -1% Qualstar Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.83 beta means LG Display Co. Ltd.’s volatility is 17.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Qualstar Corporation has beta of 0.6 which is 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LG Display Co. Ltd. Its rival Qualstar Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 2.6 respectively. Qualstar Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than LG Display Co. Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both LG Display Co. Ltd. and Qualstar Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 17.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 51.1% of LG Display Co. Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 37.62% of Qualstar Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LG Display Co. Ltd. -5.57% -23.01% -12.13% -5.09% -31.68% -8.91% Qualstar Corporation 4.48% -8.77% -11.36% 2.15% -47.28% -0.38%

For the past year LG Display Co. Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Qualstar Corporation.

Summary

Qualstar Corporation beats LG Display Co. Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

LG Display Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices. The company also provides panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, automotive displays, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. It serves end-brand customers and their system integrators. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in February 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Qualstar Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power supplies under the N2Power brand; and data storage systems under the Qualstar brand worldwide. It offers switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices. The company also provides automated magnetic tape libraries used to store, retrieve, and manage electronic data primarily in network computing environments, as well as provide data storage solutions for organizations requiring backup, recovery, and archival storage of critical data. Its tape libraries include cartridge tape drives, tape cartridges, and robotics that move the cartridges from their storage locations to the tape drives under software control. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, information technology departments, and small and medium businesses through distributor and reseller network, distributors, and independent outside sales representatives. Qualstar Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.