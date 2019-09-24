Contrasting of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFACU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU)

As Conglomerates companies, LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 143.89 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors at 21.4% and 74% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 3.08% 2.07% 0% 2.07% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7%

For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.