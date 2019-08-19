Contrasting of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFACU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH)

Both LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|143.89
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 21.4% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares and 6.71% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.1%
|3.08%
|2.07%
|0%
|2.07%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.2%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.86%
For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
Summary
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.