Contrasting of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFACU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH)

Both LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 143.89 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.4% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares and 6.71% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 3.08% 2.07% 0% 2.07% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.2% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.86%

For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.