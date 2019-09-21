Contrasting of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFACU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL)

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 143.89 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 261.79

Demonstrates LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than LF Capital Acquisition Corp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.4% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares and 76.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares. Competitively, Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has 24.78% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 3.08% 2.07% 0% 2.07% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9%

For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.