Contrasting of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFACU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL)

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|143.89
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|261.79
Demonstrates LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than LF Capital Acquisition Corp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 21.4% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares and 76.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares. Competitively, Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has 24.78% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.1%
|3.08%
|2.07%
|0%
|2.07%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.1%
|0.59%
|1.29%
|2%
|0%
|1.9%
For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Summary
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.
