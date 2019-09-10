Contrasting of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFACU) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU)

We are contrasting LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 143.89 Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.84

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation. Nebula Acquisition Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to LF Capital Acquisition Corp. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.4% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares and 47.1% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 3.08% 2.07% 0% 2.07% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.87% 2.64% 2.84% 3.86% 0% 4.27%

For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.