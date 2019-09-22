Contrasting of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)

Both LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.05
|217.02
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 75.32% and 36.3% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.79%
|2.31%
|5.92%
|0%
|4.29%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.3%
|0.8%
|1.82%
|0%
|0%
|3.93%
For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Summary
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
