Contrasting of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)

Both LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 217.02 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 75.32% and 36.3% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.31% 5.92% 0% 4.29% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.8% 1.82% 0% 0% 3.93%

For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.