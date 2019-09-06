Contrasting of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) and Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Both LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) and Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) are Credit Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 12 0.00 N/A 1.94 5.46 Elevate Credit Inc. 4 0.25 N/A 0.37 11.24

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. and Elevate Credit Inc. Elevate Credit Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elevate Credit Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. and Elevate Credit Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 68.5% 18.5% Elevate Credit Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 2.2%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. and Elevate Credit Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Elevate Credit Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 75.75%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.3% of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.8% of Elevate Credit Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 22.64% are LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.2% of Elevate Credit Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. -3.81% -9.4% -17.83% 12.29% -13.75% 46.21% Elevate Credit Inc. -3.93% 0.48% -10.15% -7.56% -53.98% -7.14%

For the past year LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has 46.21% stronger performance while Elevate Credit Inc. has -7.14% weaker performance.

Summary

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. beats Elevate Credit Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in China. The company operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, and investors of its asset-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Elevate Credit, Inc. design and provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise and Sunny installment loan products; and Elastic, an open-end line of credit. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.