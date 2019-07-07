Contrasting of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

We are contrasting Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 14.21 N/A -0.95 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 23 16.84 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1%

Volatility and Risk

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.63. Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a 1.76 beta and it is 76.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5. Competitively, Theravance Biopharma Inc. has 5.4 and 5.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $16.67, with potential upside of 165.02%. Theravance Biopharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $50 consensus price target and a 190.36% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Theravance Biopharma Inc. seems more appealing than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 86.4%. 0.3% are Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Theravance Biopharma Inc. has 6.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.14% 8.94% 26.17% -28.93% -31.93% -2.71% Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.