Contrasting of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 -0.20 N/A -0.95 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 2.99M -3.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20,148,247.98% -80.9% -54.5%

Risk & Volatility

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.79 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.61 which is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 105.70% upside potential and a consensus target price of $6.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.2% and 31%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.