Contrasting of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Both Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 3.64 N/A -0.95 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 16.71 N/A -1.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Risk and Volatility

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.79 beta, while its volatility is 21.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.07 beta which is 107.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$12.6 is Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 757.14%. On the other hand, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 112.90% and its consensus target price is $33. The information presented earlier suggests that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.3% are Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.