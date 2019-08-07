Contrasting of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Both Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 3.32 N/A -0.95 0.00 Genmab A/S 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $12.6, with potential upside of 840.30%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.2% and 0%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Genmab A/S had bullish trend.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.