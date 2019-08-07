Contrasting of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Both Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|6
|3.32
|N/A
|-0.95
|0.00
|Genmab A/S
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|376.4%
|-33.8%
|Genmab A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $12.6, with potential upside of 840.30%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.2% and 0%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-75.54%
|-79.73%
|-77.39%
|-69.39%
|-89.07%
|-79.67%
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Genmab A/S had bullish trend.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.
