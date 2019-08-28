Contrasting of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) and UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) and UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) compete with each other in the Textile – Apparel Clothing sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Levi Strauss & Co. 21 1.14 N/A 1.01 18.82 UniFirst Corporation 166 2.10 N/A 8.69 22.64

Table 1 highlights Levi Strauss & Co. and UniFirst Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. UniFirst Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Levi Strauss & Co. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Levi Strauss & Co.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of UniFirst Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) and UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Levi Strauss & Co. 0.00% 38.8% 11% UniFirst Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 8.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Levi Strauss & Co. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, UniFirst Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. UniFirst Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Levi Strauss & Co.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Levi Strauss & Co. and UniFirst Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Levi Strauss & Co. 1 0 4 2.80 UniFirst Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Levi Strauss & Co.’s consensus price target is $24, while its potential upside is 43.63%. UniFirst Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $183 consensus price target and a -6.06% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Levi Strauss & Co. looks more robust than UniFirst Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.4% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares and 98.77% of UniFirst Corporation shares. 3.7% are Levi Strauss & Co.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of UniFirst Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Levi Strauss & Co. -0.94% -10.31% -15.78% 0% 0% -14.95% UniFirst Corporation 3.81% 4.9% 23.13% 42.92% 6.68% 37.6%

For the past year Levi Strauss & Co. has -14.95% weaker performance while UniFirst Corporation has 37.6% stronger performance.

Summary

UniFirst Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Levi Strauss & Co.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. It also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, the company provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that might expose to radioactive materials; and services special clean room protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.