Contrasting of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) and Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) and Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have been rivals in the Textile – Apparel Clothing for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Levi Strauss & Co. 21 1.12 N/A 1.01 18.82 Capri Holdings Limited 39 0.74 N/A 3.59 9.92

In table 1 we can see Levi Strauss & Co. and Capri Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Capri Holdings Limited appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Levi Strauss & Co. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Levi Strauss & Co.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Capri Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Levi Strauss & Co. 0.00% 38.8% 11% Capri Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.4% 10.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Levi Strauss & Co. are 2.4 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Capri Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Levi Strauss & Co. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Capri Holdings Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and Capri Holdings Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Levi Strauss & Co. 1 0 4 2.80 Capri Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Levi Strauss & Co.’s upside potential is 40.52% at a $24 average price target. On the other hand, Capri Holdings Limited’s potential upside is 160.06% and its average price target is $73. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Capri Holdings Limited seems more appealing than Levi Strauss & Co.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.4% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares and 91.9% of Capri Holdings Limited shares. Levi Strauss & Co.’s share owned by insiders are 3.7%. Comparatively, 0.8% are Capri Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Levi Strauss & Co. -0.94% -10.31% -15.78% 0% 0% -14.95% Capri Holdings Limited -3.05% 2.15% -17.6% -17.04% -46.21% -6.14%

For the past year Levi Strauss & Co. was more bearish than Capri Holdings Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Capri Holdings Limited beats Levi Strauss & Co.