Contrasting of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) and Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) and Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have been rivals in the Textile – Apparel Clothing for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Levi Strauss & Co.
|21
|1.12
|N/A
|1.01
|18.82
|Capri Holdings Limited
|39
|0.74
|N/A
|3.59
|9.92
In table 1 we can see Levi Strauss & Co. and Capri Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Capri Holdings Limited appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Levi Strauss & Co. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Levi Strauss & Co.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Capri Holdings Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Levi Strauss & Co.
|0.00%
|38.8%
|11%
|Capri Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|24.4%
|10.5%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Levi Strauss & Co. are 2.4 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Capri Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Levi Strauss & Co. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Capri Holdings Limited.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and Capri Holdings Limited are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Levi Strauss & Co.
|1
|0
|4
|2.80
|Capri Holdings Limited
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Levi Strauss & Co.’s upside potential is 40.52% at a $24 average price target. On the other hand, Capri Holdings Limited’s potential upside is 160.06% and its average price target is $73. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Capri Holdings Limited seems more appealing than Levi Strauss & Co.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 78.4% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares and 91.9% of Capri Holdings Limited shares. Levi Strauss & Co.’s share owned by insiders are 3.7%. Comparatively, 0.8% are Capri Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Levi Strauss & Co.
|-0.94%
|-10.31%
|-15.78%
|0%
|0%
|-14.95%
|Capri Holdings Limited
|-3.05%
|2.15%
|-17.6%
|-17.04%
|-46.21%
|-6.14%
For the past year Levi Strauss & Co. was more bearish than Capri Holdings Limited.
Summary
On 7 of the 12 factors Capri Holdings Limited beats Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.