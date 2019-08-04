Contrasting of Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC) and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)

Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 151.94 The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 9 1.73 N/A 0.01 405.73

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. The Peck Company Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Leo Holdings Corp. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Leo Holdings Corp.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of The Peck Company Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Leo Holdings Corp. and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.82% and 42.7% respectively. About 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, The Peck Company Holdings Inc. has 87.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leo Holdings Corp. -0.39% -0.49% -1.64% 5.17% 0% 4.95% The Peck Company Holdings Inc. -0.07% -10.14% -53.73% -48.54% -48.53% -52.09%

For the past year Leo Holdings Corp. had bullish trend while The Peck Company Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.