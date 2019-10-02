Contrasting of Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC) and Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 18.43M 0.07 151.94 Seaboard Corporation 4,134 0.00 N/A 18.91 215.80

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Seaboard Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Leo Holdings Corp. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Leo Holdings Corp. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Seaboard Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Leo Holdings Corp. and Seaboard Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings Corp. 180,509,304.60% 0% 0% Seaboard Corporation 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.82% of Leo Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 19% of Seaboard Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp. shares. Competitively, 78.33% are Seaboard Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leo Holdings Corp. -0.39% -0.49% -1.64% 5.17% 0% 4.95% Seaboard Corporation -0.93% -1.82% -9.44% 8.2% 10.31% 15.37%

For the past year Leo Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Seaboard Corporation.

Summary

Seaboard Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors Leo Holdings Corp.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. Its Pork division is involved in hog production and pork processing; and the production and sale of fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets. This division sells its fresh products under the Prairie Fresh brand; and raw and pre-cooked bacon, ham, and sausage under the DailyÂ’s brand. It also produces and sells biodiesel from pork fat and vegetable oil. The companyÂ’s Commodity Trading and Milling division markets wheat, corn, soybean meal, and other commodities to third parties and affiliated companies; and operates grain and feed milling, and related businesses. Its Marine division provides cargo shipping services to 26 countries between the United States, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. This division operates a terminal and off-dock warehouses for cargo consolidation and temporary storage; and a cargo terminal facility that includes an on-dock warehouse space for temporary storage of bagged grains, resins, and other cargoes. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of approximately 22 chartered and 3 owned vessels, as well as dry, refrigerated, and specialized containers, as well as other related equipment. The companyÂ’s Sugar division grows sugar cane; produces and refines sugar; produces alcohol; and purchases sugar for resale. Its Power division operates as an independent power producer generating electricity for the local power grid in the Dominican Republic. The companyÂ’s Turkey division produces, processes, and markets branded and non-branded turkeys, and other turkey products to retail and foodservice outlets, as well as exports products to Mexico and internationally. Its Other Businesses division purchases and processes jalapeÃ±o peppers. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, Kansas.