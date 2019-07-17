Contrasting of Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC) and Its Rivals

Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.82% of Leo Holdings Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.56% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Leo Holdings Corp. has 24.55% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 29.00% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Leo Holdings Corp. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Leo Holdings Corp. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings Corp. N/A 10 98.37 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Leo Holdings Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Leo Holdings Corp. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Leo Holdings Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leo Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.42

The competitors have a potential upside of -45.87%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Leo Holdings Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leo Holdings Corp. -0.58% -1.35% 5.03% 0% 0% 5.46% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year Leo Holdings Corp. was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Leo Holdings Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Leo Holdings Corp.’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors Leo Holdings Corp.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.