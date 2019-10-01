Contrasting of Lennox International Inc. (LII) and Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Both Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) and Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennox International Inc. 247 1.52 34.71M 9.16 27.99 Kornit Digital Ltd. 30 1.61 35.92M 0.29 109.09

Table 1 highlights Lennox International Inc. and Kornit Digital Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Kornit Digital Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Lennox International Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Lennox International Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Kornit Digital Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Lennox International Inc. and Kornit Digital Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennox International Inc. 14,074,284.32% -220.8% 17.8% Kornit Digital Ltd. 121,556,683.59% 6% 5%

Volatility and Risk

Lennox International Inc.’s current beta is 0.9 and it happens to be 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Kornit Digital Ltd.’s 1.04 beta is the reason why it is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Lennox International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Kornit Digital Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Kornit Digital Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lennox International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Lennox International Inc. and Kornit Digital Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennox International Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Kornit Digital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Lennox International Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.70% and an $259.25 average target price. Kornit Digital Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $29 average target price and a -5.78% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Lennox International Inc. looks more robust than Kornit Digital Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lennox International Inc. and Kornit Digital Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.8% and 87.5%. Insiders owned 1.2% of Lennox International Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Kornit Digital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lennox International Inc. -1.49% -9.41% -3.33% 14.35% 20.14% 17.19% Kornit Digital Ltd. 2.63% 3.48% 13.08% 55.92% 72.38% 66.67%

For the past year Lennox International Inc. has weaker performance than Kornit Digital Ltd.

Summary

Kornit Digital Ltd. beats on 10 of the 15 factors Lennox International Inc.

Lennox International Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment offers rooftop units, split system/air handler combinations, small package units, chillers, and fan coils for commercial buildings, shopping malls, other retail and entertainment buildings, institutional, and other field-engineered applications. This segment also engages in the installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment. The Refrigeration segment offers condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, display cases, and refrigeration rack systems that helps in preserving food and other perishables in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, warehouses, and distribution centers, as well as for data center, machine tooling, and other cooling applications. The company distributes its products and services under the Lennox, Aire-Flo, Armstrong Air, Ducane, Air-Ease, Concord, Magic-Pak, and ADP Advanced Distributor Products brands. It operates approximately 209 Lennox PartsPlus stores. Lennox International Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Kornit Digital Ltd. designs, develops, and markets digital printing solutions for printed textile industry. It offers direct-to-garment printers from smaller commercial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; Vulcan, a digital substitution for carousel screen printing; Allegro roll to roll printers; QuickP Designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services. The company serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel.