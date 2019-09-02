Contrasting of Lennox International Inc. (LII) and ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) and ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennox International Inc. 265 2.58 N/A 9.16 27.99 ITT Inc. 60 1.75 N/A 3.38 18.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Lennox International Inc. and ITT Inc. ITT Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Lennox International Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Lennox International Inc. is currently more expensive than ITT Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennox International Inc. 0.00% -220.8% 17.8% ITT Inc. 0.00% 17% 7.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.9 shows that Lennox International Inc. is 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ITT Inc. on the other hand, has 1.57 beta which makes it 57.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Lennox International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ITT Inc. are 2 and 1.5 respectively. ITT Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lennox International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Lennox International Inc. and ITT Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennox International Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 ITT Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Lennox International Inc. has an average price target of $254.6, and a 0.32% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of ITT Inc. is $68, which is potential 19.47% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, ITT Inc. is looking more favorable than Lennox International Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lennox International Inc. and ITT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.8% and 91.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Lennox International Inc.’s shares. Competitively, ITT Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lennox International Inc. -1.49% -9.41% -3.33% 14.35% 20.14% 17.19% ITT Inc. -3.94% -4.75% 3.81% 19.65% 13.45% 29.31%

For the past year Lennox International Inc. has weaker performance than ITT Inc.

Summary

Lennox International Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors ITT Inc.

Lennox International Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment offers rooftop units, split system/air handler combinations, small package units, chillers, and fan coils for commercial buildings, shopping malls, other retail and entertainment buildings, institutional, and other field-engineered applications. This segment also engages in the installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment. The Refrigeration segment offers condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, display cases, and refrigeration rack systems that helps in preserving food and other perishables in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, warehouses, and distribution centers, as well as for data center, machine tooling, and other cooling applications. The company distributes its products and services under the Lennox, Aire-Flo, Armstrong Air, Ducane, Air-Ease, Concord, Magic-Pak, and ADP Advanced Distributor Products brands. It operates approximately 209 Lennox PartsPlus stores. Lennox International Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, oil and gas, mining, and other industrial process markets. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized control components for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace, defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and oil and gas. The connector product portfolio includes electrical connectors, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies; and control products consist of fuel and water pumps, valves, electro-mechanical rotary and linear actuators, and pressure, temperature, limit, and flow switches for various aircraft systems. ITT Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.