Contrasting of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 28 5.79 N/A 0.91 36.24 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 2 5.46 N/A -0.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see LeMaitre Vascular Inc. and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 0.00% 18% 15.4% Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -501% -121.9%

Volatility & Risk

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.16 beta. Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. has a 1.63 beta and it is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. are 4.9 and 3.5 respectively. Its competitor Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. LeMaitre Vascular Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. is $27.33, with potential downside of -15.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both LeMaitre Vascular Inc. and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.2% and 36.8% respectively. 17.6% are LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LeMaitre Vascular Inc. -0.93% 18.05% 13.17% 39.27% -4.14% 39.97% Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. -4.38% -5.51% -44.7% -31.43% -32.58% -3.23%

For the past year LeMaitre Vascular Inc. had bullish trend while Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors LeMaitre Vascular Inc. beats Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company provides angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; carotid shunts to temporarily divert or shut blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and powered phlebectomy devices that enable removal of varicose veins. It also offers embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude blood flow; and perfusion catheters that temporarily perfuse blood and other liquids into the vasculature. In addition, the company provides radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patientÂ’s body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin; and remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg. Further, it offers valvulotomes that cuts valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries; vascular patches, which are used for precision endarterectomy vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices to inject dye into the cystic duct during laparoscopic cholecystectomy, as well as laparoscopic accessory for use in laparoscopic gall bladder removal. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. markets its products through direct and indirect sales force. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, military, and consumer markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness. The companyÂ’s Ekso device is primarily used in a clinic or rehabilitation setting. It also performs research and development work on human exoskeletons and related technologies. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation to develop products for military applications, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. It also has a collaboration with Genesis Rehab Services to study opportunities for incorporating skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.