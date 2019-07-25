Contrasting of Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)

This is a contrast between Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.16 0.00 Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 82.91

In table 1 we can see Leisure Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Leisure Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.52% of Leisure Acquisition Corp. shares and 51.55% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares. Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 13.39%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.55% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.15% 0.35% 1.86% 3.74% 0% 3%

For the past year Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats Leisure Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.