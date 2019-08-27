Contrasting of Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Both Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 Landcadia Holdings II Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Leisure Acquisition Corp. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.52% of Leisure Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.56% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 13.39% of Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. -0.04% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0.3%

For the past year Leisure Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Summary

Leisure Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.