Contrasting of Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Leidos Holdings Inc. has 77.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 57.43% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.7% of Leidos Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.38% of all Information Technology Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Leidos Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leidos Holdings Inc. 166,612,187.72% 19.80% 7.50% Industry Average 0.63% 36.87% 9.45%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Leidos Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Leidos Holdings Inc. 142.72M 86 18.63 Industry Average 21.28M 3.40B 620.98

Leidos Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Leidos Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Leidos Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leidos Holdings Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Industry Average 2.50 1.77 2.45 2.70

Leidos Holdings Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $89, suggesting a potential upside of 4.68%. The potential upside of the peers is 89.05%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data shown earlier is that Leidos Holdings Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Leidos Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leidos Holdings Inc. 0.61% 2.41% 12.7% 41.09% 21.5% 55.73% Industry Average 4.10% 7.86% 14.93% 32.88% 26.15% 44.45%

For the past year Leidos Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Leidos Holdings Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Leidos Holdings Inc. is 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.54. In other hand, Leidos Holdings Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.11 which is 10.78% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Leidos Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Leidos Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Leidos Holdings Inc.

Leidos Holdings, Inc., a science and technology company, provides technology and engineering solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through National Security Solutions (NSS), Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS), and Health and Infrastructure (HIS) segments. The NSS segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), military services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal, civilian, and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions offer technology, intelligence systems, command and control, data analytics, logistics, cybersecurity, and intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The IS&GS segment provides information technology (IT), management and engineering services to civil, defense, and intelligence agencies of the U.S. Government; and data analytics, systems engineering, agile software development, network-enabled situational awareness, communications, command and control, and systems integration solutions. The HIS segment offers electronic health record (EHR) systems, as well as IT, scientific support, and behavior health services; implements and optimizes EHR systems at commercial hospitals; and provides life science research and development support services. This segment also provides security products, services, and solutions; power grid engineering services and solutions; federal environmental and engineering services; and transaction and asset valuation services for the power industry. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.