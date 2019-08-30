Contrasting of Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) and Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Both Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) and Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) compete on a level playing field in the Information Technology Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leidos Holdings Inc. 74 1.20 N/A 4.41 18.63 Atlassian Corporation Plc 123 26.77 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights Leidos Holdings Inc. and Atlassian Corporation Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) and Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leidos Holdings Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 7.5% Atlassian Corporation Plc 0.00% -91.3% -22.9%

Volatility & Risk

Leidos Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.54 beta. In other hand, Atlassian Corporation Plc has beta of 1.29 which is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Leidos Holdings Inc. and Atlassian Corporation Plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leidos Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Atlassian Corporation Plc 0 2 5 2.71

The average price target of Leidos Holdings Inc. is $82, with potential downside of -5.92%. On the other hand, Atlassian Corporation Plc’s potential upside is 4.74% and its average price target is $140. The information presented earlier suggests that Atlassian Corporation Plc looks more robust than Leidos Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.6% of Leidos Holdings Inc. shares and 87.9% of Atlassian Corporation Plc shares. Leidos Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, Atlassian Corporation Plc has 1.11% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leidos Holdings Inc. 0.61% 2.41% 12.7% 41.09% 21.5% 55.73% Atlassian Corporation Plc 3.52% 6.34% 29.04% 47.48% 97.13% 57.47%

For the past year Leidos Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Atlassian Corporation Plc

Leidos Holdings, Inc., a science and technology company, provides technology and engineering solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through National Security Solutions (NSS), Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS), and Health and Infrastructure (HIS) segments. The NSS segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), military services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal, civilian, and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions offer technology, intelligence systems, command and control, data analytics, logistics, cybersecurity, and intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The IS&GS segment provides information technology (IT), management and engineering services to civil, defense, and intelligence agencies of the U.S. Government; and data analytics, systems engineering, agile software development, network-enabled situational awareness, communications, command and control, and systems integration solutions. The HIS segment offers electronic health record (EHR) systems, as well as IT, scientific support, and behavior health services; implements and optimizes EHR systems at commercial hospitals; and provides life science research and development support services. This segment also provides security products, services, and solutions; power grid engineering services and solutions; federal environmental and engineering services; and transaction and asset valuation services for the power industry. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The companyÂ’s products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams. It also offers other tools for software developers, such as FishEye, Clover, Crowd, Crucible, Bamboo, SourceTree, and StatusPage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.