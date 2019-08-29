Contrasting of Legg Mason Inc. (LM) and Its Peers

As Asset Management company, Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Legg Mason Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Legg Mason Inc. has 1.4% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Legg Mason Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.90% -0.40% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Legg Mason Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason Inc. N/A 34 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Legg Mason Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

With consensus price target of $42, Legg Mason Inc. has a potential upside of 14.79%. The competitors have a potential upside of 144.28%. Legg Mason Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Legg Mason Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Legg Mason Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Legg Mason Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Legg Mason Inc.’s competitors have 3.49 and 3.58 for Current and Quick Ratio. Legg Mason Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Legg Mason Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Legg Mason Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.51. Competitively, Legg Mason Inc.’s competitors are 24.17% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

Legg Mason Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Legg Mason Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Legg Mason Inc.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.