Contrasting of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. (LTXB) and Its Rivals

LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LTXB) is a company in the Regional – Southwest Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. has 86.9% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 57.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. has 1.9% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 4.73% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 14.20% 1.70% Industry Average 30.58% 10.59% 1.20%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. N/A 40 14.51 Industry Average 119.78M 391.68M 14.30

LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.00 2.47

The rivals have a potential upside of 47.78%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. -1.06% 3.01% 7.71% 6.8% -2.42% 33.19% Industry Average 2.89% 4.06% 5.17% 6.79% 6.97% 14.33%

For the past year LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Volatility and Risk

LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. is 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.54. Competitively, LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc.’s rivals are 2.92% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Dividends

LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s lending products comprise commercial and consumer real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, including new and used automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as permanent loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to-four family residences. It also offers insurance and title services; and brokerage services for the purchase and sale of non-deposit investment and insurance products through a third party brokerage arrangement. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 3 administrative offices, 45 full-service branches, and 1 commercial loan production office located in Houston, Texas, as well as a warehouse purchase program office in Littleton, Colorado. The company was formerly known as ViewPoint Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. in January 2015. LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.