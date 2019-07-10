Contrasting of Legacy Reserves Inc. (LGCY) and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)

This is a contrast between Legacy Reserves Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCY) and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Reserves Inc. 1 114813000.00 N/A 0.40 0.87 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 1.22 N/A 0.13 9.45

Table 1 highlights Legacy Reserves Inc. and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Legacy Reserves Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Legacy Reserves Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Legacy Reserves Inc. and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Reserves Inc. 0.00% -6% 1.4% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0.00% -1.7% -0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Legacy Reserves Inc.’s current beta is 1.59 and it happens to be 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has a 1.63 beta and it is 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Legacy Reserves Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Legacy Reserves Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.2% of Legacy Reserves Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.3% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 22.4% of Legacy Reserves Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legacy Reserves Inc. -15.52% -22.75% -74.26% -89.77% -95.79% -77.27% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -4% -17.81% 1.69% -31.43% -57.75% 10.09%

For the past year Legacy Reserves Inc. has -77.27% weaker performance while Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has 10.09% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Abraxas Petroleum Corporation beats Legacy Reserves Inc.

Legacy Reserves LP acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in producing oil and natural gas properties in 627 fields comprising 10,775 gross productive wells, including 3,799 operated and 6,976 non-operated wells located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Piceance Basin of Colorado, Texas Panhandle, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma, and other states. It had proved reserves of approximately 144.8 million barrels of crude oil equivalent. Legacy Reserves LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.