Contrasting of Legacy Housing Corporation (LEGH) and Its Competitors

Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH) is a company in the Residential Construction industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.9% of Legacy Housing Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.53% of all Residential Construction’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Legacy Housing Corporation has 58.8% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 6.46% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Legacy Housing Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Housing Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.09% 18.78% 8.34%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Legacy Housing Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Housing Corporation N/A 13 13.52 Industry Average 346.20M 5.68B 10.12

Legacy Housing Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio Legacy Housing Corporation is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Legacy Housing Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Housing Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.50 2.54

The potential upside of the rivals is 66.26%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Legacy Housing Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legacy Housing Corporation 2.37% 7.75% -9.77% 0% 0% 1.42% Industry Average 3.30% 6.90% 17.89% 28.56% 6.57% 36.49%

For the past year Legacy Housing Corporation has weaker performance than Legacy Housing Corporation’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Legacy Housing Corporation are 3.1 and 1. Competitively, Legacy Housing Corporation’s rivals have 2.63 and 1.27 for Current and Quick Ratio. Legacy Housing Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Legacy Housing Corporation’s competitors.

Dividends

Legacy Housing Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Legacy Housing Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.