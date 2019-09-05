Contrasting of Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC) and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (:)

We are contrasting Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (:) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 112.67 Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors at 66.53% and 88.65% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26% Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Irving, Texas.