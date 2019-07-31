Contrasting of Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU)

As Conglomerates businesses, Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 134.27 Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.11 94.12

Table 1 highlights Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Pure Acquisition Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Legacy Acquisition Corp. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Pure Acquisition Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.6% of Pure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legacy Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.26% 2.55% 4.35% 0% 2.55% Pure Acquisition Corp. 1.04% 2.39% 3.17% 5.71% 0% 2.19%

For the past year Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Legacy Acquisition Corp.