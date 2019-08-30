Contrasting of Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU)

Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 112.67 Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.84

In table 1 we can see Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nebula Acquisition Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Legacy Acquisition Corp. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 66.53% and 47.1% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.87% 2.64% 2.84% 3.86% 0% 4.27%

For the past year Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.