Contrasting of Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU)

Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 112.67 LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 143.89

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Legacy Acquisition Corp. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Legacy Acquisition Corp. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than LF Capital Acquisition Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Legacy Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Legacy Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.53% and 21.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 3.08% 2.07% 0% 2.07%

For the past year Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats Legacy Acquisition Corp.