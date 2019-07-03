Contrasting of Lear Corporation (LEA) and Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) and Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) are two firms in the Auto Parts that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lear Corporation 141 0.40 N/A 15.66 8.71 Monro Inc. 79 2.43 N/A 2.43 33.02

Table 1 demonstrates Lear Corporation and Monro Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Monro Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Lear Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Lear Corporation is currently more affordable than Monro Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lear Corporation 0.00% 24.1% 8.5% Monro Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 6.4%

Risk & Volatility

Lear Corporation has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Monro Inc.’s beta is 0.78 which is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Lear Corporation is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Monro Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Lear Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Monro Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lear Corporation and Monro Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lear Corporation 0 2 5 2.71 Monro Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lear Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 28.43% and an $172.6 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lear Corporation and Monro Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 99.4% respectively. About 0.2% of Lear Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Monro Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lear Corporation -3.17% -12.78% -11.24% -1.22% -30.94% 10.96% Monro Inc. -0.63% -6.59% 3.15% 7.64% 45.25% 16.63%

For the past year Lear Corporation was less bullish than Monro Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Lear Corporation beats Monro Inc.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment provides seat systems and related components, including leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems. The E-Systems segment offers electrical distribution systems and components for managing power and distributing signals within the vehicle for traditional vehicle architectures, as well as high power and hybrid electric systems. This segmentÂ’s products include wiring harnesses, terminals and connectors, and junction boxes; and electronic control modules, such as body control modules, gateway modules, and lighting control modules and audio amplifiers, as well as associated software. It also provides wireless communication modules comprising passive entry, remote keyless entry, and dual range/dual function remote keyless entry systems; and cybersecurity, which securely processes various signals to, from and within the vehicle, as well road infrastructure. Lear Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections. The companyÂ’s maintenance services comprise oil change, heating and cooling system Â‘flush and fillÂ’ service, belt installation, fuel system service, and a transmission Â‘flush and fillÂ’ service. In addition, it replaces and services batteries, starters, and alternators, as well as offers air conditioning services. The company operates its stores under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake & Service, Tread Quarters Discount Tire, Mr. Tire, Autotire Car Care Center, Tire Warehouse, Tire Barn Warehouse, Ken ToweryÂ’s Tire & Auto Care, The Tire Choice, Car-X, and McGee Tire. As of March 25, 2017, it had 1,118 company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, 5 wholesale locations, 2 retread facilities, and 14 dealer-operated automotive repair centers located in the United States. The company was formerly known as Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Monro, Inc. in August 2017. Monro, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.