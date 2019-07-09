Contrasting of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

As Biotechnology companies, Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -210% -77.6% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Leap Therapeutics Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s potential upside is 130.77% and its consensus price target is $27.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.5% and 79.4%. 13.26% are Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% are Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. -8.33% -12.5% -1.28% -62.98% -79.3% -23% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.